WATERLOO — A second person has been arrested in the theft of money from a Waterloo pest control business.

Police arrested Bryan Joseph Robinson, 51, of 3315 Kennedy Lane, on Saturday on charges of first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. He was also detained on a probation violation. Bond was set at $30,000.

Robinson’s girlfriend, 42-year-old Amanda Marie Hall, had worked as an accountant for Aable Pest Control on Commercial Street and she allegedly took $55,000 from the company between 2021 and 2022.

She allegedly gave $37,000 of the stolen money to Robinson, court records state.

She was arrested in July 2022 and last month was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation and restitution.

Court records show Robinson is currently on probation for a second-degree theft conviction for a 2019 case where he was accused of stealing $3,166 in items from Dollar General on Logan where he was working. At the time, he told authorities he took the items because of financial hardships and a gambling problem, records state.

