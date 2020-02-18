Second arrest in firearm investigation in Quasqueton

QUASQUETON – A second person has been arrested in connection with guns found during a search at a Quasqueton mobile home park in January.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Vanessa Gene Johnson, 42, on Friday on charges of aiding and abetting the possession of firearms by a felon and a domestic abuser.

She has been released pending trial.

She is the second person to be arrested. Her husband, Cecil Clayton Johnson, 43, was arrested on Jan. 31 on several counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records allege Cecil Johnson has a prior felony conviction in Missouri.

On Jan. 31, deputies searched the Johnson’s mobile home at 310 S. Third Street and found handguns and long guns that were loaded and not locked in a cabinet.

Deputies seized a Hi Point .45-caliber rifle, a Hi Point .45-caliber pistol, a Taurus 9mm pistol, a Superior Arms 5.56-caliber AR-15 rifle, a Marlin .22-caliber rifle, a Hercules 20-gauge shotgun, a Hi Point .40-caliber pistol and five different types of ammo, according to court records.