Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in connection with an October knife-point robbery at a Waterloo apartment.

Police arrested Terrell Levaunte Cole, 19, of 138 Elmwood St., on Nov. 16 for first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $190,000.

Authorities allege Terrell Cole entered a home at 136 E. Parker St. around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 28, grabbed a woman by the neck, pushed her into a corner and demanded her cell phone while threatening her with a knife. He then fled with the phone.

Terrell Cole’s brother, 16-year-old Jarrell Desean Cole, was arrested earlier in connection with the robbery. He was initially charged as an adult, and his defense attorney has asked a judge to move the charge to juvenile court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments