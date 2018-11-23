WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in connection with an October knife-point robbery at a Waterloo apartment.
Police arrested Terrell Levaunte Cole, 19, of 138 Elmwood St., on Nov. 16 for first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $190,000.
Authorities allege Terrell Cole entered a home at 136 E. Parker St. around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 28, grabbed a woman by the neck, pushed her into a corner and demanded her cell phone while threatening her with a knife. He then fled with the phone.
Terrell Cole’s brother, 16-year-old Jarrell Desean Cole, was arrested earlier in connection with the robbery. He was initially charged as an adult, and his defense attorney has asked a judge to move the charge to juvenile court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.