WATERLOO – Authorities are looking for a driver who ran off after police spikes popped his tires during a chase early Thursday.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls police and Black Hawk sheriff’s deputies searched the wooded area around Greenhill Road and Rainbow Drives where the driver fled.
According to police, a Waterloo officer attempted to stop the Nissan Altima in the area of West 11th and Commercial streets around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for a malfunctioning brake light.
The car continued on and crossed into Cedar Falls before officers placed Stop Stick devices that damaged the tires, according to police.
