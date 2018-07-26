Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Authorities are looking for a driver who ran off after police spikes popped his tires during a chase early Thursday.

Waterloo and Cedar Falls police and Black Hawk sheriff’s deputies searched the wooded area around Greenhill Road and Rainbow Drives where the driver fled.

According to police, a Waterloo officer attempted to stop the Nissan Altima in the area of West 11th and Commercial streets around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for a malfunctioning brake light.

The car continued on and crossed into Cedar Falls before officers placed Stop Stick devices that damaged the tires, according to police.

