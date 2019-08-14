{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY -- Authorities late Wednesday were searching by air and ground for two people who fled from a vehicle following a pursuit.

Authorities said they were searching for one male and one female in an area near the Rail Trail and 39th Street southeast of Waverly.

Black Hawk County sheriff's officials said the incident began with a pursuit in Waterloo and ended up southeast of Waverly.

Area residents were being asked to make sure their keys were not left in their vehicles and their doors were locked.

The Iowa State Patrol was searching the area with a plane. Other officers were on the ground searching for the two.

This story will be updated.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

