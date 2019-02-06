Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man was arrested on felony gun and drug charges following a search of his residence Tuesday.

Oshea T. Wright, 22, faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent with a firearm and carrying weapons.

On Tuesday at about 2:50 p.m. officers with the Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) executed a search warrant at 303 Logan Ave., No. 4, regarding a narcotics investigation. During the search, officers located a quantity of marijuana, items associated with the sale and use of marijuana, and a loaded Ruger LCP 9mm handgun.

Bond was set at $7,000 cash or corporate surety and he remained Wednesday morning in the Black Hawk County Jail.

