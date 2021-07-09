Search leads to gun charges in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found guns in his apartment and vehicle on Thursday.

Police arrested Terrence Earl Roby Jr., 23, of 242 Moir St., for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of child endangerment.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at his home around 2:40 p.m. Thursday and found a loaded and chambered 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun stuffed between couch cushions in the area of a 2-year-old child, according to court records.

A .40-caliber Kel-Tec Sub2000 folding rifle was found in a vehicle parked at the address, police said.

Authorities allege Roby is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2020 felony conviction for attempted burglary.

He is also awaiting trial in connection with a March 2021 traffic stop where police found four handguns.

