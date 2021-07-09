 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search leads to gun charges in Waterloo
0 comments
alert top story

Search leads to gun charges in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
Terrence Earl Roby Jr

Terrence Earl Roby Jr

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found guns in his apartment and vehicle on Thursday.

Police arrested Terrence Earl Roby Jr., 23, of 242 Moir St., for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of child endangerment.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at his home around 2:40 p.m. Thursday and found a loaded and chambered 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun stuffed between couch cushions in the area of a 2-year-old child, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A .40-caliber Kel-Tec Sub2000 folding rifle was found in a vehicle parked at the address, police said.

Authorities allege Roby is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2020 felony conviction for attempted burglary.

He is also awaiting trial in connection with a March 2021 traffic stop where police found four handguns.

3 months of local news for just $1
0 comments
1
0
2
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News