NEWTON -- Terry Lee Fink II, an inmate housed at the Newton Correctional Release Center serving time for Franklin County offenses, walked away from the facility without permission Tuesday night.

Fink, 46, was convicted of operating while under the influence and eluding, both misdemeanors.

Fink breached a secured emergency vehicle gate and walked away from the minimum security facility at approximately 7 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. His absence was discovered after a review of security footage following a 9:10 p.m. head count.

Fink is a white male, height 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has a Harley-Davidson tattoo on his right forearm, and a three leaf clover tattoo on his right wrist. He was placed in the Newton Correctional Release Center on October 4th, 2018.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police. If citizens believe they have encountered the escapee, they should not try to apprehend him. They should leave the area and call police immediately.

Law enforcement has been notified, and is working to apprehend the escapee. They include: The Iowa State Patrol, the Des Moines Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and the 5th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Fugitive Apprehension Team.

