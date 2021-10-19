Search for missing Dunkerton woman leads to Charles City

DUNKERTON – Charles City authorities are investigating a missing persons case that began in Dunkerton, although details about what happened are sparse.

Charles City police haven’t returned calls seeking comment, but Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey on Tuesday confirmed the police department is involved in the Dunkerton case.

She said one body has been located and a second person died while en route to a hospital.

When and where the body was discovered hasn’t been released, nor has identification.

Ginbey said further details aren’t available because the matter is under investigation.

According to the Iowa Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 44-year-old Jennifer Jo Swingen, also known as Jennifer Smith, was reported missing to Dunkerton Police.

Dunkerton Police Chief Joe Stafford said Swingen’s father reported her missing earlier this month, saying he hadn’t heard from her. Neighbors at the Dunkerton apartment building where she lives said she hasn’t been seen in a while.

According to police logs, officers attempted to speak with someone in the area of Swingen’s ex-husband’s home in Charles City around noon on Oct. 10. No one was home at the time. Police returned around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12 for a welfare check, according to police logs.

Charles City police obtained a search warrant for the ex-husband’s home.

It wasn’t clear if these calls were related to the disappearance.

