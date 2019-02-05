NEW HAMPTON --- The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.
James Louis Boyd, 86, of Fredericksburg, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at the Waverly Walmart.
He was driving a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Iowa license plates GV 327. Boyd is described as a white male, 5 fee, 8 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds. He has grey hair, a mustache and is of stocky build. He was last seen wearing bib overalls, a blue jacket, a dark pullover sweater and a dark ball cap. He also wears glasses.
James Boyd may be confused or disoriented and the family told deputies there are dementia concerns. Deputies said Boyd had a prior episode where he got confused and lost and was later located near Minneapolis.
Contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office with any information regarding the whereabouts of James Boyd or his vehicle.
