WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found inside a former nursing home on Monday was removing fixtures for apparent scrap metal, according to authorities.

Police responding to a call about suspicious activities at the former American’s for Independent Living veterans’ center, formerly Parkview Gardens care facility, at 310 Upland Ave. found Juan Carlos Perez, 26, inside.

Perez was arrested for third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $7,000.

According to court records, officers found a door that had been opened, and next to the door was a pile of aluminum radiators and buckets of copper tubing that had been cut from the building.

An Under Armour duffel bag near the entrance held lights, saws, wire cutters and other tools.

Police said a large air conditioning unit on the building’s roof was partially dismantled for scrap metal when intruders climbed on the roof in December.

The building is currently vacant.

Photos: Vacant nursing home burglary 020623jr-search-upland-1 020623jr-search-upland-2 020623jr-search-upland-3 020623jr-search-upland-4 020623jr-search-upland-6