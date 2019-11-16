CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Two men accused in the stabbing death of an Iowa man are scheduled to go on trial Feb. 3.
Linn County District Court records say 32-year-old Drew Blahnik and 34-year-old Drew Wagner pleaded not guilty this week to charges of first-degree murder. They’re suspected of killing 31-year-old Christopher Bagley of Walker, with family in Independence.
Bagley went missing from his home in Walker in December 2018. Investigators found his body in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March.
Investigators have said Blahnik has confessed to stabbing Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.
