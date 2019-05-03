{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Kavars, 65, of Manly, appears in Worth County Magistrate Court on Tuesday regarding ownership of some of the dogs and cats seized from her property in November by law enforcement and animal welfare officials.

 COURTNEY FIORINI, The Globe Gazette

MASON CITY -- A district court judge has upheld a ruling denying the return of nine adult Samoyed dogs seized from a Worth County woman's home.

Barbara Kavars, 66, who owned Whitefire Kennels in Manly, had asked to keep nine adult Samoyed dogs out of 163 dogs that were removed from her property last year for inadequate care, saying she wanted to continue to breed the nine.

On April 30, District Judge Rustin Davenport upheld a denial from Worth County Judge Doug Krull, who denied the dogs' return to Kavars in January.

The decision means the nine dogs can now be spayed or neutered and put up for adption, said the Humane Society of North Iowa, which has been holding eight of the nine dogs while the issue was tied up in court.

"This is outstanding news," said Sybil Soukup, executive director of the Humane Society of North Iowa. "Everyone's efforts paid off, and now these dogs can find loving, forever homes through adoption instead of being returned to a life of confinement and indiscriminate breeding."

The shelter said "hundreds" of applications have come in for the Samoyeds, and those still interested can call (641) 423-6241 for more information.

Kavars pleaded not guilty in March to 17 counts of animal neglect. She said she and her husband had bred Samoyeds since 1998, but she became overwhelmed caring for them after her husband died in June 2017.

Many of the dogs seized were underweight, had dental problems, untrimmed nails and fecal matter on their bodies and between the pads of their feet. Some dogs were fighting, others were cowering and some had trouble standing and walking.

