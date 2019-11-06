WATERLOO – Two Chicago residents suspected in a string of local salon break-ins have been returned to Iowa to face charges.
And police said the group also broke into a Waterloo mosque during the spree, apparently thinking it was a store.
Jameil Dwayne Houser, 33, and Tyresha Breanna Johnson, 23, were booked at the Black Hawk County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on five counts of third-degree burglary. A third person charged in case, 24-year-old Joshua Shaw of Chicago, remains in the Bureau County Jail in Princeton, Ill., where the three were initially detained during a traffic stop.
The charges stem from break-ins at Bella Nail Spa on LaPorte Road, Great Clips, LA Nails and Diva Nails on Flammang Drive, at the Jamaat Kewser Mosque on Mitchell Avenue on the night of Oct. 23 into Oct. 24.
Burglaries were also reported at four Cedar Falls salons that night, but no charges have been filed in those crimes.
Court records indicate the group broke through glass doors at the Waterloo businesses and took cash, checks and electronics. Johnson was usually waiting in a getaway vehicle, records state.
Apparently while burglarizing Bella Nails, Houser broke open the door to the mosque, which is located at the back of the same strip mall. Once inside, he apparently released it wasn’t a store and left without taking anything, records state.
Authorities in Bureau County, Ill., stopped their vehicle later that night and found stolen items from the businesses inside, records state. Some of the occupants still had broken tempered glass in the clothing.
Court records and media reports indicate Houser has prior arrests for burglaries to nail salons in Freeport, Ill., and the Chicago area in 2011 and 2015.
