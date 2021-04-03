Rural Waterloo man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing child

WATERLOO – A rural Waterloo man who was recently released from prison for child porn charges has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dale Allan Yarrington, 54, on Friday on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

Deputies allege Yarrington had sexual contact with a person under the age of 16.

Bond had not been set as of Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records show that Yarrington was released from federal prison in August 2017 after serving about 10 years for a case where he was accused of having child porn images on his computer.

In that case, authorities said Yarrington, who was living in Buckingham at the time, and his mother took his computer to a Waterloo shop for repairs after it crashed in May 2007. Repair technicians noticed child porn images and alerted investigators who uncovered a total of 1,336 images, according to court records.

Yarrington went to trial and said he never saw the images and said others had access to the computer.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.