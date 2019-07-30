RAYMOND – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after leading Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies on a brief chase that ended when he apparently lost control on a gravel road on Monday afternoon.
James Patrick Derifield, 46, of 2216 Lincoln St., was arrested for eluding and driving while suspended. He is also being held without bond on a probation violation.
According to court records, Derifield sped away from a patrol car in the area of Plaza Drive and Gilbertville Road around 1 p.m. Monday, and the chase reached speeds greater than 95 mph and headed onto Birdland Drive.
The fleeing Pontiac Grand Prix almost struck a road grader head-on and then slid into a ditch near McStay Road and struck a fence, deputies said. The driver was detained after trying to run away.
