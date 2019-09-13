{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Hobbs

Mark Hobbs

MASON CITY --- A Rudd man who was arrested in February in connection with the theft of “precious heirlooms” from a Winter Dance Party event has pleaded guilty.

Mark William Hobbs, 59, of Rudd, entered a written plea of guilty to the charge of third-degree theft on Sept. 10. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Hobbs was charged earlier this year for the theft of two framed picture collages and a framed movie poster belonging to Ritchie Valens’ family.

He was captured on video taking the items from a hotel room at the Best Western in Clear Lake. The items were later recovered in good condition in a Clear Lake parking lot and returned to the family.

Hobbs is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $20,000 bond on unrelated drug charges.

