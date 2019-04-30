NEW HAMPTON – A Rudd man is facing life in prison after a jury found him guilty of abusing a girl over an extended period of time.
A Chickasaw County jury found David Edward Williams, 57, guilty of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and other offenses on Tuesday.
The first-degree charge is punishable by life in prison without parole, and sentencing will be in May.
Authorities allege he abused a girl beginning in May 2015 and continuing until 2016. The girl suffered a serious injury as part of the abuse, according to prosecutors.
He was arrested in June 2017 and was allegedly on the run when he failed to show up for an August 2017 court date. He later turned himself in to authorities in November 2017.
