Rollover accident at Kimball and Shaulis in Waterloo sends one to hospital

WATERLOO — A Reinbeck woman was taken to the hospital Friday evening following a two-vehicle rollover accident at Kimball Avenue and Shaulis Road.

Sarah Kartous, no age available, was driving north on Kimball around 6:15 p.m. when a vehicle heading east on Shaulis pulled into the intersection after stopping and hit her.

A Waterloo police report said Kartous' vehicle traveled a short distance before coming to stop upside down in a ditch.

Amanda Slinger, driver of the vehicle that hit Kartous, thought there was a four-way stop at the intersection, according to police. Both vehicles were towed. Slinger, of Waterloo, was issued a citation in the incident.

