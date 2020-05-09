Rollover accident at Kimball and Shaulis in Waterloo sends one to hospital

WATERLOO — A Reinbeck woman was taken to the hospital Friday evening following a two-vehicle rollover accident at Kimball Avenue and Shaulis Road.
Sarah Kartous, no age available, was driving north on Kimball around 6:15 p.m. when a vehicle heading east on Shaulis pulled into the intersection after stopping and hit her.
A Waterloo police report said Kartous' vehicle traveled a short distance before coming to stop upside down in a ditch.
Amanda Slinger, driver of the vehicle that hit Kartous, thought there was a four-way stop at the intersection, according to police. Both vehicles were towed. Slinger, of Waterloo, was issued a citation in the incident.
Mugshot Gallery for April 2020
Darrell Clark Turner
Anthony Kyle O’Donnell
Autumn Christine Meiborg
Renee Lynette Ohl
Corey Jermaine Dunn Jr.
James Ryan Block
James Alan Wells
Jake Demont Williams
Damon Ramsey Whitebreast
Perquondis Lequay Holmes
Kevin Josue Cruz Soliveras
Cruz, Davis, Gonzalez
Dalyn Jamil Culp
Hasan Huskic
Larry William Clayton
Dustin Alan Armstrong
Brenna Ann Folkers
Andrew James Nagel
Terry Christopher Stover
Marcus John McNealy
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.