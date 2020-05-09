You are the owner of this article.
Rollover accident at Kimball and Shaulis in Waterloo sends one to hospital
Rollover accident at Kimball and Shaulis in Waterloo sends one to hospital

WATERLOO — A Reinbeck woman was taken to the hospital Friday evening following a two-vehicle rollover accident at Kimball Avenue and Shaulis Road.

Sarah Kartous, no age available,  was driving north on Kimball around 6:15 p.m. when a vehicle heading east on Shaulis pulled into the intersection after stopping and hit her.

A Waterloo police report said Kartous' vehicle traveled a short distance before coming to stop upside down in a ditch.

Amanda Slinger, driver of the vehicle that hit Kartous, thought there was a four-way stop at the intersection, according to police. Both vehicles were towed. Slinger, of Waterloo, was issued a citation in the incident.

