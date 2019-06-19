{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A gunman apparently lost his nerve and fled when one of his robbery victims screamed during an early morning holdup Wednesday

The assailant showed a handgun when he stuck up people as they were walking to their vehicle in the 400 block of Denver Street around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

A female victim screamed, which startled the robber, and he left without any money, according to the police report.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the crime.

