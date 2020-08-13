Robbery suspect now charged with chase in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of robbing a motel at knifepoint is now charged with leading police on a chase in a stolen car before the robbery.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Thomas Ostdahl, 27, for eluding and second-degree theft on Tuesday at the jail where he was awaiting trial for the Aug. 3 robbery at Motel 6 on Logan Avenue.

According to authorities, deputies were called to a man causing a disturbance in a yard outside 10222 LaPorte Road around 1:25 a.m. Aug. 3. Before deputies arrived, the man drove off in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and deputies saw the truck passing through Washburn.

The truck didn’t stop when deputies activated their flashing lights and sirens, and the chase entered Waterloo before the pickup lost authorities around Reber and Sullivan avenues.

Deputies found the Silverado parked in the 800 block of Reber and discovered it had been reported stolen from a Hess Road address on Aug. 1.