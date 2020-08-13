Robbery suspect now charged with chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of robbing a motel at knifepoint is now charged with leading police on a chase in a stolen car before the robbery.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Thomas Ostdahl, 27, for eluding and second-degree theft on Tuesday at the jail where he was awaiting trial for the Aug. 3 robbery at Motel 6 on Logan Avenue.
According to authorities, deputies were called to a man causing a disturbance in a yard outside 10222 LaPorte Road around 1:25 a.m. Aug. 3. Before deputies arrived, the man drove off in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and deputies saw the truck passing through Washburn.
The truck didn’t stop when deputies activated their flashing lights and sirens, and the chase entered Waterloo before the pickup lost authorities around Reber and Sullivan avenues.
Deputies found the Silverado parked in the 800 block of Reber and discovered it had been reported stolen from a Hess Road address on Aug. 1.
Then around 5:25 a.m., the clerk at Motel 6 called 911 to report that someone had held a knife to her throat and took a computer tablet. Waterloo police officers detained Ostdahl in the area of Gates Park a short time later, and his clothing matched that from the motel robbery, according to court records. The tablet was found hidden near the motel.
Bond for Ostdahl is currently set at $57,000.
