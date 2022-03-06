Robbery suspect accused of stealing from accomplice following fatal shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen accused to taking part in a fatal robbery during a 2021 rainstorm is now also charged with stealing from his alleged accomplice.

Alvonni “A.J.” Jante Stone, 18, was arrested for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft Thursday.

Stone has been in the Black Hawk County Jail since August when he was detained on robbery and intimidation charges after a botched robbery that led to a brief shootout outside the Kwik Stop convenience store on U.S. Highway 218/Washington Street.

His bond is currently set at $284,000.

Police allege Stone, Daijon Jarell Stokes and Dayton Sanders had attempted to rob Cedrick Smith during a synthetic marijuana deal around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Smith was beaten and began to drive off, and he fired a pistol when Sanders — apparently carrying an empty handgun — ran after his car.

Sanders, 20, collapsed in the highway median and died.

Investigators now allege that after the shooting, around 7:55 p.m., Stone entered a building at 919 W. Fourth St. where Stokes had a T-shirt press and music studio. Stone allegedly took more than $1,500 worth of property from the building, according to court records.

Smith wasn’t charged in Sanders’ death, but he is awaiting trial for drug offenses as part of the robbery and shooting investigation.

Stokes was found guilty of lesser assault charges during a January trial, and is awaiting sentencing.

Stone is awaiting trial for robbery.

