You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Robber arrives too late, takes off
0 comments
top story

Robber arrives too late, takes off

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A robbery left empty handed after he tried to take a bank bag when an employee showed up at a credit union to make a deposit after closing.

According to police, a worker from a check-cashing business pulled up to the drive-through deposit at Veridian Credit Union on Ansborough Avenue on Wednesday night and dropped off the bag.

Wearing a ski mask, the thief approached the employee’s vehicle and reached through a window, but he took off after realizing she no longer had the bank bag, police said. He ran to his own vehicle and drove off.

No arrests have been made in the crime.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News