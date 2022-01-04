Ridgeway man arrested in Waterloo catalytic converter theft probe

WATERLOO – A Ridgeway man is the latest to be charged in the large-scale theft of catalytic converters.

Nathan Wayne Lee, 32, was arrested Monday for one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Bond was set at $50,000.

Police allege Lee stole converters and sold them to a metal recycling company between June and October 2021.

According to police, Lee was with another man who was stopped on Aug. 19 in connection with the investigation into the theft of the pollution control devices from parked vehicles. The other man was later arrested on charges relating to the theft of multiple catalytic converters.

Investigators later found Facebook messages where Lee discussed the theft and sale of catalytic converters with others charged in the case, according to court records.

Corrections records show Lee was released from prison in March 2021 after serving time for burglary charges in connection with a 2008 shooting in Mason City.

