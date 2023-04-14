CEDAR FALLS --- Authorities have upped the reward for information leading to the arrest in a home break-in in Cedar Falls earlier this week.

On Friday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers announced it was offering $10,000 for information to close the case of the home invasion in the 1900 block of College Street early Monday. The reward is being offered through a privately funded donation for the burglary and assault investigation.

Cedar Falls police are also reminding residents to secure their homes and vehicles with the change of seasons. Also, they are reminding the public to secure windows and doors at night if they are easily accessible from the outside.

The change in seasons also means there is an increase of pedestrian traffic through neighborhoods, especially in the evenings and overnight. If you see suspicious activity within your neighborhood, contact the police non-emergency number for patrol officers to check the area.

Cedar Falls Police are also asking for citizens surrounding the College Hill area to check their personal home video systems from April 9 and 10 for any footage that would be helpful to the investigation.

According to police, the intruder entered the home through an unlocked window and seriously assaulted the resident before fleeing with item from the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the man in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 319-855-TIPS (8477), visit https://cvcrimestop.com/ . Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.