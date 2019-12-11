CEDAR FALLS --- Law enforcement in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are asking for the public's help in finding a person stealing bank cards from vehicles.
According to both Waterloo and Cedar Falls Police, they are investigating the alleged theft of bank cards out of vehicles. The Cedar Falls incident occurred in the area of West 12th Street and Lexington Drive, and the Waterloo incident occurred on Wendy Road between Rachael Street and Olympic Drive.
A cash reward is offered for information on this case. These picture were provided by Cedar Valley Crimestoppers.
If anyone has information they are asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612, the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestop.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent.
