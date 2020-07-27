Reward offered for information in death of Waterloo teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in the recently slaying of a Waterloo teen.

Cortez Harrison, 15, died of gunshot wounds at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital on July 20.

Waterloo police continue to investigate the death, and no arrests have been made.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that “brings closure” to the case, according to the reward offer.

Police said Harrison was shot numerous times in an alley behind the 2800 block of East Fourth Street at about 10:12 p.m. July 20. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and died a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 ext. 7 or Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477. Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Harrison’s death is the second homicide in Waterloo this year.

On May 15, Terrell Bernard Flower, 30, of Waterloo, was shot at 323 Crescent Place. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in his death.

