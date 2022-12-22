Reward offered for driver in fatal Chickasaw County crash

WEST UNION — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a West Union man who was behind the wheel in a September police chase that ended in a crash that killed his teenage son.

In a post issued Thursday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers announced it is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Curtis Allen Williams. Williams, 38, is wanted for alleged parole violations in connection with a 2012 kidnapping case in Fayette County.

Court records allege Williams was on parole in that case when he refused to pull over for a sheriff’s deputy who spotted him speeding in Chickasaw County on Sept. 26, 2022. The incident turned into a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 105 mph.

His vehicle crashed and rolled at a U.S. Highway 63 off ramp, fatally injuring 18-year-old Jaxon Williams of Decorah.

Officers at the crash scene reported smelling alcohol, and a container of Twisted Tea was found in the vehicle. A blood sample was sent to the state crime lab for analysis, according to court records.

No charges have been filed in the fatal collision and the crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, corrections officials applied for a parole violation warrant, and Curtis Williams was put on “absconded” status when he failed to show up for appointments with his parole officer.

A judge in Winneshiek County also issued a bench warrant when Curtis Williams missed a court date for an operating while intoxicated charge from a July traffic stop in Decorah.

Court records show Curtis Williams had also disappeared 10 years ago following the kidnapping incident. He was finally detained in Louisiana and returned to Iowa.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at (319) 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left online at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM.

Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

