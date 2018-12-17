MAYNARD – Authorities have upped a reward for information in the hit-and-run death of a Maynard teen.
Kaiden Estling, 14, and his moped were found on Highway 150 near 118th Street on shortly after 10 p.m. on June 28, and he was later pronounced dead.
On Monday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers announced it had increased its reward in Kaiden’s case to $6,500 for information leading to an arrest. The increase came following a donation, according to Crime Stoppers officials.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said the driver who struck Kaiden’s moped didn’t stop, notify officials of the crash or attempt to help him.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 563-422-3234 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM.
Kaiden, who would have been a freshman this year at West Central High School, was born in Waterloo.
