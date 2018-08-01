BROOKLYN (AP) — The reward for the safe return of a missing University of Iowa college student has jumped to $30,000.
Television station KCCI reports that the reward for the safe return of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts comes mostly from donations. A fund for the reward is set up at First State Bank in Brooklyn.
Tibbetts was last seen jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, a small Iowa town where the University of Iowa student had been living this summer. Her family reported her missing the next day after she didn't show up to work.
Dozens of local, state and federal agents are working to determine what happened to Tibbetts, but investigators said at a news conference Tuesday that they still don't know what happened to her.
