Jodi Huisentruit
Contributed

MASON CITY — On Sunday, a post went up on Craigslist offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who murdered Jodi Huisentruit and the return of her remains to her family.

But the reward offer is apparently bogus, according to the people in charge of the official “Find Jodi” tipline.

On Monday, the person who appears to have posted the reward offer stopped returning calls to a Los Angeles-area and a Boston-area number.

The individual in question, a “David Hennessey,” said he felt the still-unsolved 1995 disappearance of Huisentruit “needed a push” and possible tipsters needed to be incentivized to come forward, when contacted at the number affiliated with a tip received by a reporter.

However, the person in question said he did not contact anyone from the official Find Jodi tipline, which is offering an $11,000 reward.

Josh Benson, the co-founder of the official website, said he would contact Craigslist to take down the posting.

Benson said he had no idea why someone would make the posting and that, unfortunately, the group doesn’t have the kind of money being offered in the posting.

“It’s just a distraction,” Benson said. “Probably a fake.”

The website for a Hennessey Capital, of which the Craigslist poster said he was the CEO, is one-page site with a similar spelling to a Hennessy Capital that’s listed on Nasdaq.

The non-Nasdaq Hennessey has three staff members listed on its website and a Google image search revealed two of the photos appear to be stock images.

Find Jodi, on its website, posted about the entire issue and said: “Keep in mind, if we ever make a reward available, we will do so on OUR website and it will be obvious that we are the organization putting up the reward (or will specifically explain in detail who the donor will be).”

Statehouse reporter for The Courier

