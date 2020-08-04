Retiring judge George Stigler reflects on years on the bench

WATERLOO – The state’s longest active serving judge is retiring.
District Court Judge George Stigler stepped down Wednesday after 42 years, four months and four days on the bench, capping a decades-long career in Iowa law and military justice.
“Most people want someone to listen to them, even if they aren’t right on the law or on the facts. They feel better if someone listens to them. It’s always been my notion that we should treat people as you would want to be treated,” Stigler, 70, said.
Born in Mississippi to sharecroppers, Stigler came to Waterloo when he was 6 years old as his family traveled north for better job opportunities. His introduction to the legal profession came at the behest of two college professors — Thomas Ryan and Charles Quirk – who urged him to try out law school while he was in his final year of his undergraduate history degree at the University of Northern Iowa.
“It’s a fortuity where someone has an interest in someone else and can really impact their lives, and that’s why I feel so strongly about teachers. I remember from grade school on, outstanding teachers, them taking an interest in me and suggesting various courses, and I followed on most of those suggestions and they turned out for the most part for the better,” Stigler said.
Stigler’s college studies had coincided with the heighth of the Vietnam War. With a draft number of 13, he knew military service was in his future, so he signed up with the Iowa Army National Guard in December 1971 after earning his bachelor’s degree and was assigned to the Waterloo-based 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry.
He later transferred to an Army medical unit in Iowa City, where he was attending classes at the University of Iowa School of Law.
Back in Waterloo with a law degree, Stigler held a part-time private practice while working part time as an assistant prosecutor with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.
He was appointed to the bench as an associate judge in March 1978 and became a district court judge in February 1985.
Stigler continued serving with the National Guard, and in 1983 his first sergeant convinced him to join the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He started as a lawyer with the rank of first lieutenant and retired as a full colonel in 2010, holding the position as the state staff judge advocate for the Iowa Army National Guard and the judge advocate for the joint force headquarters at Camp Dodge.
In his years dispensing justice, Stigler has seen a number of bright people come into his courtroom on criminal charges, and he said the key is to redirect people into employing their talents for useful purposes.
“I see all sorts of young people coming through the courthouse. … I see too many young black males getting into trouble, and it’s simply because they don’t have structure in their lives, they don’t have male role models to keep them on the straight and narrow,” Stigler said.
He said over the years he has seen so many intricate crimes where if the defendants had refocused their talents they could be successful in a legal way.
“I think part of the problem that we have is we don’t teach kids to use their intelligence for useful things, for good purposes, as opposed to just doing whatever, following the path of least resistance,” he said.
Stigler chairs the Judicial Nominating Commission that chooses finalists for open judgeships in the Waterloo-based district, and he oversaw the process that decided among candidates who applied for the position.
In retirement, Stigler plans to keep up his law license but isn’t going back to private practice. He also plans to travel, visiting historic locations, and take automotive repair classes so he can do maintenance on his own car.
