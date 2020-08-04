Retiring judge George Stigler reflects on years on the bench

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The state’s longest active serving judge is retiring.

District Court Judge George Stigler stepped down Wednesday after 42 years, four months and four days on the bench, capping a decades-long career in Iowa law and military justice.

“Most people want someone to listen to them, even if they aren’t right on the law or on the facts. They feel better if someone listens to them. It’s always been my notion that we should treat people as you would want to be treated,” Stigler, 70, said.

Born in Mississippi to sharecroppers, Stigler came to Waterloo when he was 6 years old as his family traveled north for better job opportunities. His introduction to the legal profession came at the behest of two college professors — Thomas Ryan and Charles Quirk – who urged him to try out law school while he was in his final year of his undergraduate history degree at the University of Northern Iowa.

“It’s a fortuity where someone has an interest in someone else and can really impact their lives, and that’s why I feel so strongly about teachers. I remember from grade school on, outstanding teachers, them taking an interest in me and suggesting various courses, and I followed on most of those suggestions and they turned out for the most part for the better,” Stigler said.