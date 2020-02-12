Retired teacher pleads guilty to stealing from teachers union

WATERLOO -- A former Waterloo teacher has admitted to taking money from the teacher's union.

Anthony Dehl pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Dehl remains free in the meantime. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.

Dehl, a 30-year teacher with Waterloo Community Schools who retired last year, had been treasurer for the Waterloo Education Association, the school employees' bargaining unit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of the plea, Dehl admitted he took about $54,254 from the organization's credit union accounts for gambling and other personal uses. He allegedly used the group's debit card for his own purposes, made cash withdrawals and wire transfers and issued unauthorized checks.

Court records allege the between 2014 and 2019, Dehl made $49,380 in ATM withdrawals, many of which were at the Isle Casino. He also wrote $559 in unauthorized checks at restaurants and other businesses, cashed $5,910 in authorized checks to himself. He refunded $1,596 to the association before he was caught, records state.