Retired teacher charged with Waterloo Education Association fraud

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo teacher has been charged with allegedly taking money from the teachers union.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa on Tuesday filed charges of wire fraud against Anthony Dehl, a former East High instructor who had served as treasurer of the Waterloo Education Association.

Dehl retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession. School officials said his retirement had nothing to do with the allegations.

Court records allege Dehl took $54,254 from the Waterloo Education Association’s credit union accounts over about five years, some of which was used for gambling.

Dehl made unauthorized wire transfers and cash withdrawals from the accounts, debit card purchases and made out checks to cash, records state. He used the money for his own purposes, making purchases at convenience stores and spending it on gambling, records state.

He allegedly covered his tracks by filling out false treasurer reports and reports to the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board, records state.