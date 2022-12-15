Residents recount 2021 home robbery

WATERLOO — A Waterloo grandmother said she was terrified and confused when two teens armed with guns crashed through her bedroom window and climbed inside her home early one July morning in 2021.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. … I couldn’t believe someone was coming in my house with guns, I couldn’t understand why they were in my home,” the woman said Wednesday as trial for one of the intruders began.

Authorities allege Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell, now 20, and another teen forced their way into the modest Newell Street house to rob the woman’s 19-year-old grandson, who the day before had flashed a fancy watch and nice ring in a social media post showing off his new haircut.

Isabell, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed.

Awaken by his grandmother’s screaming, the grandson said one of the assailants – dressed in a dark clothing with a hoodie cinched tight to hide his face – kicked in his bedroom door, pointed a gun at his head and demanded money, the gold chain around his neck, and anything else of value.

The grandson said he didn’t have any cash and began digging through his room trying to find something to offer up. When he couldn’t find anything, the gunman began knocking stuff over, searching.

Staying in a downstairs bedroom, the teen’s mother could hear the commotion and the robbers demanding the ring that she had given him months earlier as a graduation present. She could hear them threatening to kill the grandmother and shoot the grandson in the head.

The mother called 911 and hid under a stack of clothes next to the dehumidifier.

Within minutes, police were on the scene. The residents and robbers could hear officers outside telling the suspects to surrender.

The grandson recounted how the intruders darted back and forth down the hall, trying to find an escape route. One of them tried to open the window in his bedroom but couldn’t figure out how to work the latch.

“We can’t shoot our way out of this one. … Hide the guns,” the grandson recounted hearing one of the robbers saying. One of the robbers ditched a bag of would-be loot in the basement.

Isabell and the other suspect, Wilmaris Kaihron Burt, eventually left the house and gave up. They were detained by police.

Investigators found a 9 mm Taurus G2 pistol with an extended magazine hidden in a couch.

The grandson told the court that he knew Isabell as someone he used to work with at Walmart and who had been dating a friend of his.

Isabell waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to hear evidence in the case.

Burt, who was 17 at the time, pleaded to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed in October. Sentencing will be at a later date.

