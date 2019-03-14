Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – Police said a new online reporting system for minor malfeasance and concerns will free up patrol officers for more serious crimes.

Under a program that has been in place for about a week, residents can notify police about lost property, found bicycles, harassment, thefts and other lesser offense by filing out an online form.

The form can be found at the police department’s website, waterloopolice.com or by calling (844) 331-8584.

Maj. Joe Leibold said he believes the system will be more convenient for younger residents -- the area’s median age is around 35 years old -- who are more comfortable with technology. He said the technology will make the department more accessible, increase efficiency and decrease police response times to more important calls.

Residents reporting crimes in progress or emergencies should still call 911, Leibold said.

As of Tuesday morning, residents had reported four incidents using the online system.

Online reporting collects information about the crime and contact information for the person reporting it. After the forms are filled out, it is sent to the department’s records staff who forward it to the shift’s watch commander.

If the call warrants extra steps -- like picking up a found bike -- the watch commander will send an officer out for follow-up, Leibold said.

Other types of calls suitable for online reporting include vacation watches, credit card fraud and minor vehicle accidents that happen on private property.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments