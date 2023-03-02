WATERLOO — A resident armed with a BB gun detained an intruder who broke into his home early Thursday.

Police arrested Joshua Raymond Wilson, 40, of 2205 Byron Ave., for second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana, hydrocodone and methadone. Bond was set at $13,000.

Authorities allege Wilson entered a home in the 3200 block of Santa Maria Drive through an unlocked door around 12:30 a.m. Thursday while other people were inside.

When officers arrived, they found the resident holding Wilson at BB-gun point in the garage. When police handcuffed him, they found a bag of marijuana and a container with prescription pills, according to court records.

He told officers he had planned to steal stuff, according to court records.

Wilson has a prior burglary conviction for a November 2016 incident where he took cash and a pack of Marlboro Light cigarettes from a home on Prospect Boulevard.

