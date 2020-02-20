Report: Maple Lanes fire started in several places, damage more than half a million

WATERLOO -- Heavy fire and smoke damage to Maple Lanes Bowling Center was apparently caused by more than one fire started by three unknown assailants who robbed a janitor at a local bowling alley, causing more than a half-million dollars in damage.

In a report released Thursday morning, Tim Nicholas, a maintenance worker at Maple Lanes, went to nearby Waterloo Fire Station #4 just after 4:30 a.m. Feb. 4 and said he had been robbed by three people, who then set the building on fire, according to multiple reports from Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Nicholas told firefighters he didn't have a phone but that three people assaulted him.

"That's when he told me, 'then they set the place on fire,'" said acting Lt. Michael Spence in his report.

Spence then contacted emergency personnel at 4:42 a.m. and he and other firefighters arrived on scene two minutes later to "heavy black smoke" coming from both sides of the roof, according to the reports.

Spence said he broke a set of glass doors to enter the building and found "a lot of downed ceiling, wires, duct work and debris," which they waded through until they found a fire at the front desk.