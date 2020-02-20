Report: Maple Lanes fire started in several places, damage more than half a million

WATERLOO -- Heavy fire and smoke damage to Maple Lanes Bowling Center was apparently caused by more than one fire started by three unknown assailants who robbed a janitor at a local bowling alley, causing more than a half-million dollars in damage.
In a report released Thursday morning, Tim Nicholas, a maintenance worker at Maple Lanes, went to nearby Waterloo Fire Station #4 just after 4:30 a.m. Feb. 4 and said he had been robbed by three people, who then set the building on fire, according to multiple reports from Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Nicholas told firefighters he didn't have a phone but that three people assaulted him.
"That's when he told me, 'then they set the place on fire,'" said acting Lt. Michael Spence in his report.
Spence then contacted emergency personnel at 4:42 a.m. and he and other firefighters arrived on scene two minutes later to "heavy black smoke" coming from both sides of the roof, according to the reports.
Spence said he broke a set of glass doors to enter the building and found "a lot of downed ceiling, wires, duct work and debris," which they waded through until they found a fire at the front desk.
In his report, Battalion Chief Troy Luck said it appeared the fire started inside two places: the main entry of Maple Lanes, as well as one corner of the building. Spence's report noted three rooms of the pro shop had "several spot fires," and other reports said the fire was heaviest in a back closet area of the entryway, as well as a room near that closet and a maintenance room "where they bore and drill the balls."
"We also saw that the ATM machine at the front desk was heavily damaged, the door had been forced open and the money box/tray seemed to have been removed," Spence said in his report.
Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold, whose department is taking over the robbery investigation, said there was nothing new to report Thursday except it was an "active, ongoing investigation." No arrests have been made.
Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Pat Treloar said any arson classification would be made "in the next couple of weeks" after evidence was processed.
Fire got up into portions of the ceiling and affected a part of the roof, which had to be opened up to extinguish the fire. Fire also affected the structure of one wall, causing it to bow in, according to reports.
Twenty-six Waterloo Fire personnel were dispatched, according to the reports, and mutual aid was requested from Cedar Falls, Hudson and Evansdale fire departments, as well as the Red Cross, according to Luck's report. Raymond Fire provided drone assistance.
Losses were calculated at $400,000 of the value, or a little less than half the $824,300 estimated value for the building, according to reports. About $150,000 of the contents of the building were also considered a loss, more than half of the estimated $250,000 total. Rich Eighme, Linda Eighme and Fran Eighme are listed as the building's owners.
