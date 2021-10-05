Repeat sex offender from Jesup sentenced to life in prison

JESUP – A Jesup man with a history of sex crimes has been sentenced to life in prison for having sexual contact with a teen.

Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber on Friday sentenced 63-year-old Clarence Elton Widner, formerly of Waterloo and Hazleton, to life without parole for a charge of third-degree sexual abuse as a repeat offender.

The life sentence was added to a 30-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities allege Widner had sexual contact with a 17-year-old male numerous times in 2018 and 2019 against his will and once while the teen was asleep. The teen told relatives and school officials of the abuse in late 2019, and Widner was arrested in December 2019.

During an interview with investigators, Widner allegedly said the sex was consensual and denied having sexual contact while the teen was sleeping, according to court records.

Widner waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to decide a verdict after reading through documents and evidence in the case. Anderson-Seeber found him guilty in a decision filed in September.

Wider’s sentence was enhanced because of two prior sex offenses when he lived in Waterloo. In July 1985, he allegedly had sexual contact with a 4-year-old girl and was convicted of lascivious acts with a child and sentenced to probation.

In September 1994, he allegedly fondled a 9-year-old girl and was convicted of two counts of lascivious acts with a child and sentenced to five years in prison.

