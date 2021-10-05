 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Repeat sex offender from Jesup sentenced to life in prison

Courts
Shutterstock

JESUP – A Jesup man with a history of sex crimes has been sentenced to life in prison for having sexual contact with a teen.

Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber on Friday sentenced 63-year-old Clarence Elton Widner, formerly of Waterloo and Hazleton, to life without parole for a charge of third-degree sexual abuse as a repeat offender.

The life sentence was added to a 30-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

Clarence Elton Widner

Clarence Elton Widner: 

Waterloo sex offender charged with sexual abuse

Authorities allege Widner had sexual contact with a 17-year-old male numerous times in 2018 and 2019 against his will and once while the teen was asleep. The teen told relatives and school officials of the abuse in late 2019, and Widner was arrested in December 2019.

During an interview with investigators, Widner allegedly said the sex was consensual and denied having sexual contact while the teen was sleeping, according to court records.

Widner waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to decide a verdict after reading through documents and evidence in the case. Anderson-Seeber found him guilty in a decision filed in September.

People are also reading…

Wider’s sentence was enhanced because of two prior sex offenses when he lived in Waterloo. In July 1985, he allegedly had sexual contact with a 4-year-old girl and was convicted of lascivious acts with a child and sentenced to probation.

In September 1994, he allegedly fondled a 9-year-old girl and was convicted of two counts of lascivious acts with a child and sentenced to five years in prison.

$1 for 6 months of local news
Covid-19 vaccination info
0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News