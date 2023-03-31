WATERLOO — Relatives of an Elk Run Heights man whose home was robbed in 2021 detailed how they tried to solve the crime as testimony continued Thursday.

Authorities said the trail led to the victim’s stepbrother, Daymion Eugene Ohrt of Waterloo.

“I was really hoping that Alex wasn’t right, that one of my kids wouldn’t do this to the other one,” Danny Ohrt told jurors.

Daymion Ohrt, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery and burglary and conspiracy. Testimony in his trial began this week.

Assailants kicked open the door to Jesse Ohrt’s home shortly after he left for work before dawn on Feb. 23, 2021. They rounded up his children and forced his wife to hand over keys to his gun safe.

Daymion Ohrt didn’t take part in the actual robbery but he planned the crime, authorities allege.

Prosecutors allege that within days Daymion Ohrt admitted to another stepbrother, Alex Osier, who lives in Colorado, that he was behind the Elk Run robbery. Alex then pretended to be interested in buying the stolen guns and was put in touch with one of the people who pulled off the crime. He told other relatives what he found out.

Danny Ohrt said it was his idea to offer pounds of marijuana and cash as part of ruse to find out where the guns were located.

“I wanted to know who pointed guns at my grandkids,” Danny Ohrt said.

Investigators used the information obtained by the family to search an apartment on Stardust Drive where they found most of the stolen guns.

During testimony on Thursday, police said they also searched Daymion Ohrt’s home on Wellington Street but didn’t find any firearms.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases