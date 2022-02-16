Relatives pursued gunman following fatal 2020 shooting

WATERLOO — Relatives of a former Waterloo man who was shot and killed in 2020 said they chased after the accused killer following the shooting.

Stephen Devon Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Terrell “Rello” Flowers, 30, at Flowers’ brother’s home on Crescent Place.

Authorities allege Phillips and Flowers had been in an argument that turned physical May 15, 2020, and Phillips left the home and returned with a gun about 25 minutes later. Witnesses said both men had guns drawn, and Phillips shot Terrell Flowers once in the chest in front of four other people moments after Flowers holstered his pistol.

Phillips’ trial continued Wednesday with Flowers’ brothers describing what happened next.

Andrew Flowers, who lived at the Crescent Place address where the shooting happened, grabbed his fallen brother’s .40-caliber Glock pistol and squeezed off a single shot as Phillips drove away in a Buick.

Trendale Flowers was pulling up to the house when he saw Phillips leaving and Andrew shooting. He helped others load Terrell Flowers into a vehicle headed to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital.

Andrew Flowers, Trendale Flowers and cousin Tremane Meakens then climbed into another vehicle and started hunting for Phillips.

“I took the gun from Andrew because I was thinking about using it,” Trendale Flowers said.

“If I would have got him, he’d be dead,” Meakens testified. He said he didn’t want to get the police involved.

The trio drove by a few places in Waterloo where Phillips, originally from Chicago, knew people. They eventually arrived on Linwood Avenue, where a mutual acquaintance lived. Authorities said after the shooting Phillips drove up to the residence, pointed a gun at the acquaintance, who was grilling outside, and told him to give him everything he had.

The brothers and cousin arrived just in time to see Phillips driving off in a black Honda Accord.

Trendale Flowers jumped out into the street holding the Glock.

“I knew Stephen was armed so …” Trendale Flowers said, trailing off when asked why he was carrying the pistol.

Trendale Flowers found the acquaintance hiding inside his home, and police responded to the robbery a short time later. The Glock was eventually turned over to police.

Police arrested Phillips hours later at a LaPorte Road hotel carrying a 9 mm SCCY pistol.

The state rested its case Wednesday, and the defense unsuccessfully pursed a mistrial. Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey argued it was unfairly prejudicial for jurors to hear testimony about Phillips’ actions on Linwood Avenue following the shooting.

Although jurors heard from two women who witnessed the encounter between Phillips and the acquaintance, the court has forbidden the witnesses from using the word “robbery,” and jurors weren’t told that Phillips was earlier convicted of robbery for the Linwood incident in a separate trial.

