Reinbeck man pleads to assault charge, cause of death still pending

GRUNDY CENTER – A former Reinbeck man whose girlfriend died in December has pleaded to misdemeanor assault charges.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Kevin Lee Halladey, 40, was sentenced to one year in jail suspended to 120 days with credit for time served on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was placed on a year of supervised probation and fined $430 plus costs and surcharges.

A restraining order in the case was extended for five years.

Authorities allege Halladey threw a teenager against a wall during an argument at a Reinbeck home Dec. 16. He filed written plea to the charge in April.

Investigators said Halladey’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Christian Marie Jeys, was found unconscious in December and taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead Dec. 23, and an official cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Halladey is also awaiting a hearing for a separate domestic assault charge for allegedly assaulting Jeys in May 2021. A hearing in the case is scheduled for June.

He is currently in the Marshall County Jail in Marshalltown where he faces a probation revocation on a 2019 operating while intoxicated charge.

