 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reinbeck man pleads to another assault while cause of girlfriend’s death remains pending

  • 0
Grundy County Courthouse

The Grundy County Courthouse

 COURTESY PHOTO

REINBECK — A Reinbeck man has pleaded to assaulting his girlfriend in May 2021.

Meanwhile, authorities are still trying to determine how the girlfriend died months later.

Kevin Lee Halladey

Kevin Lee Halladey

On Monday, Kevin Lee Halladey, 40, entered an Alford plea – not admitting guilt but acknowledging authorities have sufficient evidence that could result in a conviction – to a charge of second-offense domestic assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He is accused of assaulting Christian Marie Jeys.

Under the plea agreement, Halladey was sentenced to 30 days in jail to run concurrent with jail time for a Marshall County drunken driving conviction with credit for time served.

Fines in the case were suspended.

The charge stems from a May 16, 2021, incident in which Grundy County sheriff’s deputies were called to their home. Jeys told deputies they had been in an argument, she pushed him away, and she then ended up on the floor.

People are also reading…

Deputies observed a blood bruise on her lip, dried blood under her right eye and marks on her face and neck. Halladey had a scratch above his right eye with some dried blood, according to court records.

Christian “Chrissy” Marie Jeys

Halladey was arrested and later released from jail. A restraining order in the case was cancelled in late August after the couple attended counseling, according to court records.

Then on Dec. 16, Halladey assaulted a female teen at the house – grabbing her by the arm and throwing her into a wall during an argument.

He was arrested for assault in that incident and pleaded in May. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation.

Jeys, 41, was found unresponsive at the home in mid-December. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead Dec. 23, according to officials.

The cause of death for Jeys remains pending.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News