Reinbeck man pleads to another assault while cause of girlfriend’s death remains pending

REINBECK — A Reinbeck man has pleaded to assaulting his girlfriend in May 2021.

Meanwhile, authorities are still trying to determine how the girlfriend died months later.

On Monday, Kevin Lee Halladey, 40, entered an Alford plea – not admitting guilt but acknowledging authorities have sufficient evidence that could result in a conviction – to a charge of second-offense domestic assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He is accused of assaulting Christian Marie Jeys.

Under the plea agreement, Halladey was sentenced to 30 days in jail to run concurrent with jail time for a Marshall County drunken driving conviction with credit for time served.

Fines in the case were suspended.

The charge stems from a May 16, 2021, incident in which Grundy County sheriff’s deputies were called to their home. Jeys told deputies they had been in an argument, she pushed him away, and she then ended up on the floor.

Deputies observed a blood bruise on her lip, dried blood under her right eye and marks on her face and neck. Halladey had a scratch above his right eye with some dried blood, according to court records.

Halladey was arrested and later released from jail. A restraining order in the case was cancelled in late August after the couple attended counseling, according to court records.

Then on Dec. 16, Halladey assaulted a female teen at the house – grabbing her by the arm and throwing her into a wall during an argument.

He was arrested for assault in that incident and pleaded in May. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation.

Jeys, 41, was found unresponsive at the home in mid-December. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead Dec. 23, according to officials.

The cause of death for Jeys remains pending.

