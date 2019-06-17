{{featured_button_text}}
Reinbeck man arrested in UNI, Cedar Falls flashing probe

WATERLOO – A Reinbeck man has been sentenced to two years of probation in a string of flashing incidents around Cedar Falls and the University of Northern Iowa campus last year.

Under the terms of the sentence, Benjamin Lewis Williams, 35, will also have to register as a sex offender, and he will be on parole for 10 years and will be subject to DNA collection, according to court records.

Williams had been scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but he entered written pleas to six count of misdemeanor indecent exposure last week.

Authorities allege Williams would call people over to his Jeep under the guise of asking for directions, and when they approached they noticed his genitals were exposed. Cedar Falls and UNI police received several complaints in November, and Williams was arrested in December after witnesses noticed his license plate and picked him from a photo lineup, records state.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

