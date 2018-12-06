CEDAR FALLS – A Reinbeck man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself at the University of Northern Iowa and other parts of Cedar Falls.
Following a joint investigation by Cedar Falls and UNI police departments, Benjamin Lewis Williams, 35, of 704 Park St., was arrested Wednesday afternoon for six counts of indecent exposure and three counts of third-degree harassment. He was being held without bond as of Thursday morning.
In mid-November, authorities began receiving reports of a man who would call people over to his vehicle to ask for directions to a nearby bar, and when they approached, they noticed his genitals were exposed.
Court records show witnesses told police the license plate of the vehicle, which was registered to Williams, and Williams was picked out of a photo lineup.
The arrests involve the following incidents:
Nov. 13 in the 2500 block of Olive Street where the suspect asked where Taylor Hill was at about 6:14 p.m. When they woman approached, the suspect asked her if she wanted to see something and then turned on his interior lights.
Nov. 13 at Olive and 26th Street, the suspect asked for directions to Toads at 6:20 p.m.
Nov. 14 on the UNI campus, the suspect asked for directions to Little Bigs.
Nov. 28 on the UNI campus, the suspect asked for directions to Little Bigs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.