Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS – A Reinbeck man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself at the University of Northern Iowa and other parts of Cedar Falls.

Following a joint investigation by Cedar Falls and UNI police departments, Benjamin Lewis Williams, 35, of 704 Park St., was arrested Wednesday afternoon for six counts of indecent exposure and three counts of third-degree harassment. He was being held without bond as of Thursday morning.

In mid-November, authorities began receiving reports of a man who would call people over to his vehicle to ask for directions to a nearby bar, and when they approached, they noticed his genitals were exposed.

Court records show witnesses told police the license plate of the vehicle, which was registered to Williams, and Williams was picked out of a photo lineup.

The arrests involve the following incidents:

Nov. 13 in the 2500 block of Olive Street where the suspect asked where Taylor Hill was at about 6:14 p.m. When they woman approached, the suspect asked her if she wanted to see something and then turned on his interior lights.

Nov. 13 at Olive and 26th Street, the suspect asked for directions to Toads at 6:20 p.m.

Nov. 14 on the UNI campus, the suspect asked for directions to Little Bigs.

Nov. 28 on the UNI campus, the suspect asked for directions to Little Bigs.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments