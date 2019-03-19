Try 3 months for $3

REINBECK -- Grundy County authorities have arrested a man for breaking into a bar and then attempting to break into it again.

Austin Ditty, 28, of Reinbeck, faces charges of attempted burglary in the second degree and third-degree burglary.

Grundy County Sheriff Rick Penning said in both instances Ditty was accused of breaking into 405 Tavern, a bar located at 405 Main St., Reinbeck. He was arrested March 13, when he was caught in the act of attempting to break into the business, Penning said.

The first burglary was March 11, he said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Editor at The Courier

Load comments