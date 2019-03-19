REINBECK -- Grundy County authorities have arrested a man for breaking into a bar and then attempting to break into it again.
Austin Ditty, 28, of Reinbeck, faces charges of attempted burglary in the second degree and third-degree burglary.
Grundy County Sheriff Rick Penning said in both instances Ditty was accused of breaking into 405 Tavern, a bar located at 405 Main St., Reinbeck. He was arrested March 13, when he was caught in the act of attempting to break into the business, Penning said.
The first burglary was March 11, he said.
