DECORAH -- Decorah police this week arrested a man for being in female bathrooms and showers at Luther College.
Victor Hasvold, 33, of Decorah, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of invasion of privacy and trespassing. In addition, he is currently a registered sex offender and he was charged with an Iowa Sex Offender Registry violation.
On Wednesday, Decorah Police were notified by Luther Safety and Security in regards to an unauthorized male that was in a campus dormitory. There were multiple reports that a male had entered a dormitory and walked into occupied female bathrooms and showers.
Decorah Police were assisted by Luther Safety and Security and Iowa Probation/Parole. Hasvold is currently being held in the Winneshiek County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Another "Dreamer"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.