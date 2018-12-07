Try 1 month for 99¢
DECORAH -- Decorah police this week arrested a man for being in female bathrooms and showers at Luther College.

Victor Hasvold, 33, of Decorah, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of invasion of privacy and trespassing. In addition, he is currently a registered sex offender and he was charged with an Iowa Sex Offender Registry violation.

On Wednesday, Decorah Police were notified by Luther Safety and Security in regards to an unauthorized male that was in a campus dormitory. There were multiple reports that a male had entered a dormitory and walked into occupied female bathrooms and showers.

Decorah Police were assisted by Luther Safety and Security and Iowa Probation/Parole. Hasvold is currently being held in the Winneshiek County jail.

