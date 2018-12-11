WATERLOO – In the coming days, more than 100 motorists will receive mail with pictures of their vehicles running red lights around town.
The city’s red light cameras went on line last week, and between Friday and Monday the system documented 151 stoplight violations, said Maj. Joe Leibold.
Seated in front of his computer at the Waterloo Police Department, Leibold pulls up one of the cases and is able to roll video of vehicle dashing through an intersection.
“The light’s solid, and he’s doing 66” mph, Leibold said. “It’s amazing the numbers you see.”
In addition to recording the time, date and speed, the cameras can catch license plate numbers of the offending cars and trucks, and automobile registration information shows where to send the ticket. Drivers get a sheet showing a still photo of the infraction and a citation and PIN number they can enter on a website to review the evidence and even make an online payment.
During this first week, drivers will receive warnings --- with the exception of one ticket going to a driver who blew through a red light going about 70 mph, Leibold said.
The system, set up by Sensys Gatso USA, has 13 cameras covering nine intersections. The most violations --- 101 --- came from the two cameras stationed at Highway 63 and Ridgeway Avenue. Of that, 56 vehicles were heading one direction, 45 were heading the other.
Sensys Gatso compiles information from the cameras and sends it to Waterloo police. Officers review the video before deciding if there was a violation. Leibold said some of the cases were thrown out because drivers who were stopping and making right turns on red --- a legal maneuver --- triggered the cameras.
Actual citations from the red light cameras will begin this Friday, Leibold said.
The red light cameras tie into the citation system used with the handheld speed cameras and the departments “speed Jeep.”
Red light cameras locations include:
--- Northbound Washington and West Sixth streets.
--- Southbound Washington and West Sixth streets.
--- Northbound Washington and West 11th streets.
--- Southbound Washington and West 11th streets.
--- Eastbound traffic on Williston Avenue at Baltimore Street.
--- North and southbound traffic on Broadway Street at Parker Street.
--- East and westbound traffic on San Marnan Drive at Shoppers Boulevard.
--- East and northbound traffic at U.S. Highway 63 and Ridgeway Avenue.
--- North and southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 218 and Shaulis Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.