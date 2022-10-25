Recreation supervisor sentenced to probation in SportsPlex theft

WATERLOO — A former city recreation employee known for organizing youth sports has been sentenced to probation for syphoning money from the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

On Monday, Mark Joseph Gallagher, 53, apologized for submitting fake time cards for employees for more than a year and pocketing more than $7,000.

“The SportsPlex was my pride and joy, it was life’s work for 10 years, and to give that a black eye really hurt. I feel bad for the community and the people I let down,” said Gallagher, who pleaded to one count of second-degree theft.

“I wasn’t raised this way. It’s not who I am. I want to apologize for any shame that I brought to our family,” he said. “It’s not who my family is.”

Gallagher had asked the court of a deferred judgment, which would have removed the charge from his record following probation.

His defense attorney, Henry Bevel III, noted that Gallagher has no prior criminal history and has personified public service through his career.

“This was out of character for Mr. Gallagher, and he is highly unlikely to reoffend,” Bevel said. “He’s known for baseball, judge. A lot of us have children who played on teams and in leagues that he organized. … They read this, and this is not the guy they know. … He’s a good man who committed a mistake.”

But District Court Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber declined the deferred judgment, instead handing down a suspended sentence of two to five years of supervised probation that will leave Gallagher with a felony on his record.

“I cannot grant a deferred judgment based on the repetitive nature and the betrayal of trust,” Anderson-Seeber said.

Anderson-Seeber said another reason that gave her pause – and likely a question on the minds of the courtroom full of supporters – was the question of why. Why would a community leader with a good city salary hatch a complex plan to steal a few thousand dollars?

A pre-sentence investigation had recommended a mental health evaluation to determine the factors that led up to the crime, and Bevel said Gallagher had undergone mental health treatment but hadn’t obtained an evaluation.

Gallagher was also ordered to pay $7,064.28 in restitution.

Gallagher started with the city in 1997 and worked his way up to the position of recreation superintendent.

Authorities allege that, in January 2021, he began submitting bogus time card information, using a computer password of another employee.

According to Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan, Gallagher continued the scheme until February 2022, when it was discovered. He resigned a short time later.