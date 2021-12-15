Reconsideration granted in fatal bike crash

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who drove off following a fatal bike accident in 2020 will be getting out of prison early.

Frankie Mae Price, 27, had been sentenced in April to up to five years in prison on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

On Monday, after about nine months, a judge granted her request to reconsider her sentence, imposing a sentence of two to five years of probation.

The reconsideration was granted because Price was a model prisoner and had met her program goals while behind bars, according to court records. She will also be required to pay costs and restitution.

Authorities said Price struck 45-year-old Gerrick Stotser of Cedar Falls as Stotser was riding his bike on Greenhill Road in Waterloo around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020. She continued driving and called 911 an hour later, but by then other motorists had already called 911 after striking Stotser while he was in the roadway, according to court records.

Price pleaded guilty to the charge in 2021, and corrections officials had recommended probation at that time.

